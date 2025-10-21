Dowson delivers Saints injury latest ahead of Saracens showdown

Tom Pearson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints are set to remain without England duo George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme for Friday’s sold-out home clash with Saracens (kick-off 7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furbank and Sleightholme have been making their way back from calf and hamstring problems respectively, but they won’t be ready to return this week.

When asked about their availability for the Saracens clash, Saints boss Phil Dowson said: “No good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Langdon is another player definitely sidelined as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

James Ramm was last week said to be 'struggling’ by Dowson and also looks set to be unavailable.

Josh Kemeny had to come off during the second half of last Friday’s win at Newcastle Red Bulls, but the Australian flanker was at Tuesday’s media session ahead of the clash with Saracens and said he’s ‘all good’.

Kemeny added: “I just had someone fall on my ankle from behind, but stuff happens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Pearson did not play against Newcastle as Saints opted to rest him.

Dowson said: “He had some bumps and bruises.

"We thought he played really well for three weeks and we were keen to get him involved against Saracens so we made that decision (to rest him) with the fact we’ve got a very strong back row division.

"We’re looking to make sure we keep all those guys as fresh as possible.”

George Hendy also missed last Friday’s game after being forced off in the win against Leicester Tigers on the previous weekend.

"He's okay,” Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s effectively had bone bruising on the shin so it’s been particularly painful but nothing damaged per se so we’re just trying to get him back to a point where he can move around without as much discomfort.”

Scrum-half Tom James has not played a competitive match for Saints so far this season.

"He’s good,” Dowson said.

"He’s had a particularly niggly foot injury that’s been hard to nail down but he’s trained fully today, he’s looked sharp and he’s feeling a bit more confident on his feet.”

Cleopas Kundiona remains sidelined with the knee injury he suffered at Gloucester earlier this month, with Dowson saying last week that the tighthead prop is expected back in around a month.

Elliot Millar Mills was named in the Scotland squad ahead of the autumn internationals so he looks set to be back in action again soon following a calf issue.