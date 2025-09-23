Dowson delivers Saints injury latest ahead of Exeter Chiefs clash

Edoardo Todaro (picture: Ketan Shah)

Phil Dowson has confirmed Amena Caqusau and Edoardo Todaro have been sent for scans after suffering injuries in the win at Saracens last Friday.

Wing Caqusau, a summer signing from Glasgow Warriors, had to be helped from the field during the second half of the PREM Rugby Cup clash after coming on to make his competitive Northampton debut.

Talented Italy Under-20s back Todaro played the first 49 minutes at StoneX Stadium before coming off to be replaced by Caqusau, who was only able to stay on for 13 minutes.

And when asked about Caqusau at Tuesday’s media session, Saints boss Dowson said: “He's had a scan today, as has Edo Todaro as well.”

Another injury concern to come out of the game at Saracens was at centre, with Rory Hutchinson having to withdraw from the team that was announced last Thursday.

"He just tightened up last Thursday so we looked after him for another week,” Dowson said.

Locks Tom Lockett and Chunya Munga were added to the Saints injury list last week.

“Tom Lockett is on a graduated return to play from concussion so he won't be too far away,” Dowson said.

"Chunya is probably a couple of weeks away yet.”

Saints were blighted by injuries last season, and this pre-season has continued in a similar manner.

Curtis Langdon had surgery on a shoulder injury and is set to spend at few months out, with Saints hoping to bring in some cover.

However, some good news did come at Goldington Road last Saturday as Saints hooker Robbie Smith got his first game time since suffering a serious knee injury last October.

Smith started for Bedford Blues and scored in the pre-season win against Ampthill.

In terms of other injuries, Ollie Sleightholme has been sidelined since the summer, with Dowson saying last week: “Ollie's had a bit of a setback with his hamstring so we're looking after him.

"We're a bit unsure of the timeline because we've been down this road a couple of times with Ollie so we want to make sure we nip it in the bud."

Australian flanker Josh Kemeny is another who has been unable to feature in pre-season.

"He (Kemeny) had an operation over the summer so he's coming back from that," Dowson said last week.

"He joined in with skills this week and he's not too far away."

Prop Tom West picked up an injury back in May, with Dowson saying last week: "He's not too far away.

"He's started running and he'll join in with some rugby next week."

Saints will remain without British & Irish Lions stars Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman until round three of the Gallagher PREM, when Leicester Tigers come calling at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

But they could call on an England trio this week, with Alex Coles, Fraser Dingwall and George Furbank potentially able to feature against Exeter.

Though as none of them have been able to play during pre-season, their participation has yet to be confirmed.

When asked after the game at StoneX Stadium last Friday whether he would bring back the likes of Coles and Dingwall for the league opener this weekend, Dowson said: "It will be based on lots of different things in terms of depth in the position, how they are physically, how they are mentally and what they're ready for.

"There's lots of decisions to be made on that front but those boys will be available and we look forward to getting them back in."

Absences have given other players a chance to step up during pre-season.

And Dowson said: “Alex Coles hasn't been available to play and Curt Langdon has taken an injury so there's been opportunity for younger players to come through.

"The Lions players won't be available until round three so we've had to make sure we've prepared with that in mind and we'll continue to do that.

"We've got more experience and the experience of last year for a lot of those players stands us in good stead.

"It's not their first rodeo any more so that's valuable and the tough experiences we had last year will stand us in good stead.”

When asked whether he thinks Saints now have more depth at their disposal, Dowson said: “In certain positions I think we do have a lot more depth, in others we've lost players and will miss players.

"What I have certainly seen is that we've got a great group of lads who are working incredibly hard.

"Pre-season has been very enjoyable because the lads have committed very hard and competed with each other.

"When we've had the chance to step out against other sides we've been in amongst it.

"We didn't necessarily get exactly what we wanted from the Glasgow game, but there was a lot in that to be positive about and it gives us a really good springboard into the season.”