Dowson delivers Saints injury latest ahead of cup clash with Bath

Phil Dowson expects Burger Odendaal to be ‘unavailable for selection for a while’ due to a hamstring injury.
By Tom Vickers
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Odendaal, a summer signing from Japanese outfit Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo, has yet to play for the black, green and gold.

The South African centre had to have shoulder surgery before making the move to Saints, but having recovered from that, he has now suffered a new setback.

"He's got a hamstring issue at the moment so he's unavailable for selection for a while,” Dowson said of Odendaal at Tuesday’s media session.

Burger Odendaal (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Burger Odendaal (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
"We'll have to wait and see.

"You take these things day by day.

"He was running today but we don't want to rush him back.”

Alongside Odendaal on the ‘not considered list’ for last Saturday’s game at Bristol Bears, were the likes of Tarek Haffar and Ollie Sleightholme.

On Sleightholme, Dowson said: “He's trained today.

"We're managing him back in. He had a few different injuries so we're making sure we manage him back and after a couple of soft tissue injuries you just want to make sure the next time he comes back he comes back for good.”

Ahead of Saturday’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Bath at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Dowson confirmed Haffar remains sidelined, but fellow new signing Chunya Munga is available for selection.

Scrum-half Callum Braley has been on the injured list, but Dowson said: “He's coming back from a calf strain so he's very close to being ready.”

