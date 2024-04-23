Dowson delivers Saints injury and availability latest ahead of Harlequins clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But Sam Matavesi is now back from Navy duty and will be available to don the black, green and gold this weekend.

Last week's injury list contained the names of Callum Braley, Paul Hill, Rory Hutchinson, Burger Odendaal and Tom Pearson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Dowson delivered the latest news on the sidelined quintet at Tuesday's media session, with doubts remaining around their availability this week.

Tom Pearson (photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

On Hutchinson, who has been dealing with a back problem, Dowson said: "It's just sort of grumbling on so we're just trying to get his back sorted.

"I don't think he's too far away but it wasn't good enough to go for Leicester."

On Pearson, Dowson said: "He's in a similar boat to Hutch where his issue is just grumbling on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're trying to get him right because we'd love to have all these guys back on the pitch."

Odendaal is set to miss out again as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained against Munster earlier this month.

"He's actually progressing really well but as yet he hasn't done anything high speed," Dowson said.

"He's moving around nicely but with the hamstring and soft tissue stuff, it's when you start to get to top speed, that's when you find out how prepared it is."

Hill was added to the injury list last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dowson explained: "He picked up a knock at Bristol in the warm-up and then he's played a couple of games since then but he picked up another knock similar to that on Tuesday last week.

"But hopefully he won't be too far away either."

As for Matavesi, he will be full of confidence on his return to Saints action following a fine score for the Navy last weekend.

"He's back now," Dowson confirmed.

"They (the Navy) beat the RAF and he scored a worldie of a try with a chip over the top and regather. It was a very good try.