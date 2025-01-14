Dowson delivers latest Saints injury update ahead of Munster match

Burger Odendaal has not played since suffering a knee injury in last season's Premiership final win (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says George Hendy and Chunya Munga remain 'a significant doubt' ahead of Saints' Investec Champions Cup clash with Munster on Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm).

Hendy was ruled out of last weekend's clash with Stade Français in Paris due to the shoulder problem that forced him off during the first half of the previous Sunday's win against Bath.

Munga has missed the past two matches after picking up an injury in training.

And when asked about Hendy, Dowson said: "He's still in a lot of pain so he's a significant doubt for this weekend, but we're going to give him every opportunity to prove he's fit.

"Repeat exactly that for Chunya Munga."

Alex Coles and Temo Mayanavanua have been continuing to go through return-to-play protocols after suffering concussion in a head collision against Bath.

Saints have continued to manage Ollie Sleightholme after the hamstring tightness that sidelined him for the most recent Gallagher Premiership fixture.

Fin Smith was unavailable last weekend due to illness so Saints will hope to have the fly-half back against Munster, but George Furbank expects to remain sidelined until the middle of March due to his arm injury.

Dowson said last week that prop Manny Iyogun was two to four weeks away from returning from an ankle injury sustained against Saracens last month.

But this week the Saints boss was able to provide some positive updates on long-term knee injury victims Burger Odendaal and Robbie Smith.

"Burger's been flying!" Dowson said at Tuesday's media session ahead of the Munster match.

"I've been so impressed with Burger in terms of his application and dedication to his recovery.

"It was fantastic that he could join us out in Pretoria and catch up with his family out there. It was a real good fillip for him and a change of scenery.

"He's ahead of schedule but we don't want to rush that because the stats around returning from those sorts of injuries and returning early aren't great in terms of recurrence.

"He's ahead of schedule but we're going to make sure we're conservative and do the right thing for Burger.

"But's he bang into it and he's training, joining in with sessions.

"He's not doing all the contact at the moment but he's doing enough to look really good."

On Scotland hooker Smith, Dowson said: "Today's a big day for Robbie Smith because he got rid of his crutches today.

"Considering the three operations he's been through, to get rid of his crutches and be a bit more mobile and be able to move around the gym a bit better, it's a big day for him.

"We're excited for Robbie."

Back row forward Sam Graham is also on the long-term absentee list after dislocating his knee in a game at Leicester Tigers back in October.

"Sam, a bit like Burger, his professionalism around his injury is first rate," Dowson said.

"He's working his way through that process, which is a long, slow and frustrating one."