Dowson delivers latest injury update on Saints star Lawes

Courtney Lawes suffered a thumb injury against Gloucester earlier this month

Lawes did endure a bad dislocation, with Saints boss Chris Boyd saying last week: "It was quite nasty because the bone actually came out.

"But it's been popped back in, it's been irrigated and sewn back up again."

Saints forwards coach Phil Dowson gave the latest update on England captain Lawes at Tuesday's media session ahead of Friday's huge game against Harlequins.

Dowson said: "The scan revealed there's nothing structurally wrong, but it's about getting him put back together.

"He's got stitches in at the moment and it's just a waiting game to see how long it takes for him to get full function in that so he can do contact, catch balls and lift lineouts.

"He's not necessarily ruled out (for the season) because it's pretty early days.

"There's nothing broken but when something like that, there can be ligament damage and tendon damage.

"The medics are looking after him and trying to get him put back together.

"With the stitches, he looks a bit like Frankenstein's monster.

"It was a weird injury but he's not too bad."

Saints lost Brandon Nansen to injury at Bath last weekend as the forward was stretchered off just five minutes after coming on.

But there was good news on Nansen this week.

Dowson said: "He's fine, he just got a bad head knock.

"He got caught on the chin and he was joking about it afterwards with the Tyson Fury fight on later that night. He seems to have got his sense of humour at least.

"He's done his graduated return to play this week."

Saints were without the likes of David Ribbans, Fraser Dingwall and Courtnall Skosan for the dramatic 36-31 success at Bath.

"Dave (Ribbans) has still not done contact, he's still getting through that process," Dowson said.

"Dingers has been very good this week so he's pretty much back in contention.