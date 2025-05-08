Dowson delighted to bring 'very intelligent' fly-half Belleau to Saints

Anthony Belleau is making the move to Saints (photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says Anthony Belleau's ambition and desire are big reasons why Saints have signed the France fly-half ahead of next season.

The 29-year-old will arrive at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this summer from ASM Clermont Auvergne, where he has made 81 appearances since joining them in 2022.

Belleau’s switch to the Gallagher Premiership will see him bolster Saints’ fly-half stocks and feature alongside fellow international No.10 Fin Smith.

And Dowson has clearly been impressed with the attitude and quality of his new recruit.

“Anthony is an international, high-quality player who has played a lot of rugby both at Toulon and Clermont,” the Saints boss said.

“He is somebody who is looking for a change of environment, to try his hand in a different league in a foreign country and we’re excited to get him to Northampton.

“Anthony is a very intelligent player, who is also brave in the tackle. He can kick very well, he can play the ball.

"He is ambitious, but there are still parts of his game we can improve, and, I think most importantly, he wants to learn.

“The vital thing for us is he wants to push himself and get better. As soon as a player says that and is willing to come and try something different, you’re interested in that as a coach.

“Anthony didn’t want to sit in France and wait, he wanted to come and push the boundaries, and that says a lot about his ambition and about his desire to get out of his comfort zone.

“It is a shame that so few French players play in England because there is that personality and flair there; and clearly there are some things we can learn from the French in how they play the game, France are one of the best international sides in the world at the moment.

“Getting someone here of Anthony’s experience is a very positive thing and we’re looking forward to having him in our environment.”