Saints secured a fine win against Harlequins

The black, green and gold bagged six tries in front of a sell-out crowd at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, earning a 46-17 success and breathing new life into their Gallagher Premiership play-off bid.

Saints had lost all three of their games in December, but there was no hangover as they got 2023 up and running in fine style.

And Dowson said: "We talked beforehand about trying to get a performance and I thought we were outstanding at the breakdown and in defence against such a dangerous side.

"They've got so many dangerous players but we shut them down in that area and those are the things we want to bring from training.

"We've got a good group of lads, very coachable and (head coach) Sam Vesty is always happy.

"There is pressure but also that element of frustration so it's nice to get a win like that to really put that away.

"We really encourage our big ball carriers to go and do that. Dave Ribbans in the Munster game and today was outstanding, Alex Moon gets through a ton of work and Lukhan (Salakaia-Loto), playing at six and not in the second row, was less tired so he could get out in the open space and get his hands on the ball more.

"That combination between those three players ensured we stood up today and got on the front foot.

"We talk about performance and getting stuff we practice in training and doing it under pressure so I'm delighted.

"I thought on a big day for the club, in front of a full house, it was outstanding."

Saints were much better all over the park, lifting their performance levels in attack and defence.

And Dowson said: "How we change our DNA and our identity is the big thing so that we are more effective.

"There are times we attack really well, there are times we've been very loose in defence so it's about how you change that so you don't take away your core strength but you also keep improving and climb the league and get more results.

"It's been a long process, a slow process to do but every day the players work so hard to try to get that done."

Australian wing James Ramm was a key man for Saints once again, scoring twice in a fine display.

"He's come in and he's been brilliant," Dowson said.

"He's very good under the high ball, all that AFL from back home, he's an ex-gymnast, he's very athletic, he's very studious and he works very hard in terms of the game plan.

"James has been brilliant coming into the system and we're delighted with how he's played.

