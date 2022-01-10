Dowson and Vesty set to earn Saints promotions as consultancy role beckons for Boyd

Sam Vesty (left) and Phil Dowson (right) are set to step up as Chris Boyd moves into a consultancy role

Vesty is set to step up from his role as attack coach to become head coach as current boss Chris Boyd, who is going back to New Zealand at the conclusion of his current contract, moves into a consultancy role.

Since Boyd was appointed as Saints director of rugby in the summer of 2018, the plan was always for him to mentor a young, English coaching team who could eventually succeed him.

And that is now set to come to fruition, completing Dowson's transition from player to main man at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old was a hugely popular back row forward during his playing career at Saints, making 186 appearances for the club between 2009 and 2015.

He headed off to Worcester Warriors before eventually retiring in 2017, when he returned to Saints as an assistant coach.

He was given the role of forwards coach in Boyd's management team and is now set to succeed the Kiwi this summer.