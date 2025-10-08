Dowson and Freeman have their say on Hutchinson's Kingsholm heroics

Rory Hutchinson was man of the match at Kingsholm (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints boss Phil Dowson says he presented Rory Hutchinson with a No.7 shirt at training on Tuesday to 'recognise his achievement of qualifying for the back row'.

Hutchinson made light of the fact he was wearing the 12 shirt against Gloucester on Sunday as he turned in a sensational showing on both sides of the ball.

It included two try assists, four turnovers and 16 tackles, two of which were try-savers.

And Dowson said: "He was brilliant.

"He got three or four turnovers in the first half plus that try-saving tackle in the second half and a few other shots that were really physical.

"His ability to move the ball and his attacking game were still to the fore so I thought Hutch was a huge bonus and he again proved what he's capable of on both sides of the ball."

When asked whether Hutchinson has now put his name forward to start in the back row, Dowson said: "I presented him on Tuesday with a ‘Hutchinson 7’ shirt so we recognise his achievement of qualifying for the back row."

One of Hutchinson's try-saving tackles, on Ben Loader, proved vital for Saints as they secured a 37-35 win having been under siege during much of the second half.

"It was a huge moment in the game and they're the sorts of moments that can change momentum," Dowson said.

"One of the things we'd spoken about was how you rescue momentum, how you change it, how you get back into the game - and actions like that are one of the things you can do."

Tommy Freeman was also asked by this publication about Hutchinson's Kingsholm heroics.

And the England and British & Irish Lions star, who was watching the game at Gloucester while on a train, said: "He was very good, wasn't he? Oh my God!

"He was unbelievable and he can do some stuff.

"Considering he doesn't do that much in the gym, it's pretty magical how he can get over the ball and do things like that, but he's a strong b******."

When asked whether Hutchinson had been modest at training this week, Freeman said: "No, no - absolutely not. He wouldn't.

"He's gone nuts! He loves it and fair play to him.

"He's just got to back it up this week."