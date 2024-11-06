Dingwall to skipper England A as six Saints players get the call for Australia A clash

Fraser Dingwall (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fraser Dingwall will skipper the England A side when they take on Australia A at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday, November 17 (kick-off 2pm).

Dingwall, who has recently been recovering from a knee problem, is one of six Saints players in the 24-man squad.

Talented 19-year-olds Henry Pollock and Archie McParland are included, alongside Manny Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Tom Pearson and Dingwall.

Dingwall has won two caps for the senior side under head coach Steve Borthwick and lifted the Gallagher Premiership title in June with Saints.

Twenty-three of the selected 24 players have been previously capped at age-grade level in the England Rugby men’s pathway.

The selection of the wider squad and matchday 23 is a cooperative approach made in consultation with head coach Mark Mapletoft and determined by senior men’s head coach Borthwick and RFU executive director of performance rugby, Conor O’Shea.

The former Men A and senior men’s international Mapletoft takes the reins of the A programme for November alongside U20 Men assistant coach Andy Titterrell and scrum coach Nathan Catt after they led the U20 Men to a ‘double’ Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship victory in 2024.

Lee Blackett, of Bath, and Exeter Chiefs’ Haydn Thomas join the coaching ticket as attack and defence coaches, respectively, with Thomas also involved in the England U20 Men’s recent silverware as defensive coordinator.

The squad will assemble at the Hazelwood Centre next Tuesday to begin preparations for the fixture later that week, where they will be joined by selected players presently training with the senior squad.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed that Premier Sports 1 will broadcast the A team fixture, with coverage commencing at 1.45pm on the day of the match.

Mapletoft said: “The coaching staff and I are incredibly excited to reveal this squad after extensive collaborative work and are looking forward to working with some familiar and new faces alike.

“Next week presents a platform for a selection of some of the best Premiership talent to express themselves further whilst representing their country, some of those being U20 players me and the pathway staff have worked with very recently. It bridges from the pathway and into senior contention through vital gametime in an England jersey.

“An England A matchweek is a short turnaround; the key for us is to instill a chemistry through extensive preparation, knowledge sharing and a diligent team culture ahead of a very competitive opportunity in front of an energetic home support.”

England Men A wider squad to face Australia A (includes club and senior caps)

Forwards: Joe Batley (Bristol Bears), Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 2 caps), Emmanuel Iyogun (Saints), Nathan Jibulu (Harlequins), Curtis Langdon (Saints, 2 caps), Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears), Tom Pearson (Saints, 1 cap), Henry Pollock (Saints), Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens, 1 cap).

Backs: Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks), Fraser Dingwall (c) (Saints, 2 caps), Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears), Archie McParland (Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Will Porter (Harlequins), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 1 cap), Jamie Shillcock (Leicester Tigers).

England Men A coaching staff for Australia A fixture: Mark Mapletoft (head coach), Andy Titterrell (forwards coach), Nathan Catt (scrum coach), Lee Blackett (attack coach), Haydn Thomas (defence coach).

England Men A confirmed 2024/25 fixtures

Sunday, November 17, 2024 – England A v Australia A – Twickenham Stoop, 2pm kick-off (live on Premier Sports 1).

Sunday, February 23, 2025 – England A v Ireland A – Ashton Gate, 1pm kick-off.