Diamond appointment makes Worcester 'dangerous' opponents for Saints
Saiints attack coach Sam Vesty believes Worcester Warriors will be boosted by Steve Diamond's appointment ahead of Saturday's game at Sixways.
Diamond was this week announced as Warriors' next director of rugby. He will take over from the retiring Alan Solomons this summer.
Head coach Jonathan Thomas has left the club with immediate effect and Diamond will be able to have an impact on Worcester's fortunes this season.
That means Warriors, who currently sit second bottom of the Gallagher Premiership, are set to be fired up when they face fifth-placed Saints this weekend.
And Vesty said: "They will be dangerous.
"With Steve Diamond being given the reins, that usually gives lads a fillip.
"They'll come out all guns blazing and it's going to be a very tough game.
"We've got plenty to be playing for and we want to be winning the power battle.
"It's about whether we can apply more sheer power and dominance than they're going to bring.
"Most games are won at that level anyway, but with a new coach coming in, you're going to get a bit extra for a bit longer from them this weekend."
Saints are entering the second half of the league season in decent shape, but they know every game will have huge significance.
And Vesty added: "Every game comes with its must-win part to it, but now we've got a block of just Premiership games we know the table can change considerably within a month.
"It's vital that we're in a good place, playing some good rugby.
"If we're doing that and we can stay healthy, we can be in a good place in a few weeks' time."