Dates set for Saints' clashes with Bristol, Saracens, Leicester and Harlequins
Phil Dowson's side will take a break from league action at the end of this month before returning to face Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate on Friday, March 22 (kick-off 7.45pm).
Their next league match will come a week later as Saracens head to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday, March 29 (kick-off 7.45pm).
Round 15 sees Saints host local rivals Leicester Tigers, with that game to be played on Saturday, April 20 (kick-off 3.05pm).
And the next Premiership encounter will come at Twickenham as Saints take on Harlequins on Saturday, April 27 (kick-off 3.05pm).
All of those matches will be shown live on TNT Sports.