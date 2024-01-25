Date and kick-off time for Saints' last-16 clash with Munster is confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Phil Dowson's men went through the pool stages unbeaten, defeating French sides Toulon and Bayonne at the Gardens as well as winning at Glasgow Warriors and Munster.

Saints topped Pool 3 and secured a home tie in the next round, where they will face Munster once again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And EPCR have today confirmed that match will be played in front of ITV’s cameras.

Sam Graham scored the winning try as Saints beat Munster last weekend (picture: Claire Jones/RedHatPhoto.com)

The game, which will be Munster’s second visit to Northampton in as many seasons, will also be broadcast on TNT Sports.

It is Saints’ first appearance in the Investec Champions Cup knock-out stages since 2020.

Investec Champions Cup round of 16 – pool stage rankings in brackets/all kick-offs local times

Friday, April 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

Match 5: Harlequins (5) v Glasgow Warriors (12), Twickenham Stoop (20.00)

Saturday, April 6

Match 6: Vodacom Bulls (6) v Lyon (11), Loftus Versfeld (13.30)

Match 8: Exeter Chiefs (8) v Bath Rugby (9), Sandy Park (15.00)

Match 7: DHL Stormers (7) v Stade Rochelais (10), DHL Stadium (16.00)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Match 4: Union Bordeaux-Bègles (4) v Saracens (13), Stade Chaban-Delmas (18.30)

Match 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Leicester Tigers (15), Aviva Stadium (20.00)

Sunday, April 7

Match 3: Saints (3) v Munster Rugby (14), cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens (12.30)

Match 1: Stade Toulousain (1) v Racing 92 (16), Le Stadium (16.00)

Quarter-finals - April 12/13/14

QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8

QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7

QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6

QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Semi-finals - May 3/4/5

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

NB The matches will be played in Europe and where relevant the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage