Mark Darbon (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mark Darbon will leave Saints in November as he gets set to become the CEO of The R&A (The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews).

Darbon, who has led the black, green and gold for seven years, will remain on the Saints board as a non-executive director.

The 45-year-old has overseen a huge turnaround in fortunes since arriving in Northampton, culminating in the Gallagher Premiership title in the season just gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darbon joined Saints boasting a wealth of experience from some of the world’s biggest brands both inside and outside the world of sport, working as a commercial director for Diageo Plc before helping to lead the delivery team for the London Olympics between 2009 and 2012 – becoming head of Olympic Park operations for the duration of the Games themselves.

Subsequently he had leading roles at Tough Mudder and Madison Sports Group, delivering mass participation sports events and professional cycling races across the world, before being appointed at Saints.

As CEO at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Darbon has expertly guided the club through a period of transition and turbulence.

On the pitch, he oversaw a transformation of the rugby set-up, initially appointing Chris Boyd as director of rugby and investing into the club’s pathway system as well as a group of young, English coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those changes saw Saints begin to play the most attractive brand of rugby in the Premiership, with a new crop of Academy graduates forming the spine of the playing squad.

Darbon’s succession plan allowed for a seamless transition for current director of rugby, Phil Dowson, upon Boyd’s departure.

Dowson, alongside his team of coaches and players, continued to build on the foundations set and hit new heights during the 2023/24 campaign, lifting the Premiership trophy for the first time in a decade.

Meanwhile, a significant restructuring of the club’s commercial approach and staff has also seen Saints go from strength to strength away from the pitch during Darbon’s tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He steered Saints through arguably the most-challenging period in the club’s 144-year history, with the black, green and gold emerging in a strong position in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and three other English clubs being placed into administration.

Saints remain firmly on the path to financial sustainability with record revenues posted year after year across ticketing, hospitality and commercial partnerships.

Moreover, cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens is now a world-class multipurpose venue, and the club continues to benefit from thriving conferencing and events businesses.

Darbon has enhanced communication and the relationship with Saints’ supporters, and the club’s matchday experience feedback scores consistently place the Gardens as the best venue to watch rugby in the country (and far above the industry average across all sports).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also masterminded several new projects and initiatives such as summer concerts on the pitch, the development of the Tunnel Club and High Performance Centre, partnerships with Bedford Blues and Loughborough Lightning, and the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 host venue bid.

Two further projects – the hotel development and new club crest – are in progress and Darbon will continue to oversee these until his departure in November.

“Leaving Northampton Saints has been an incredibly difficult decision for me to make,” Darbon said.

“Over the last seven years my family and I have loved our time in Northampton, and developed a passion and attachment for Saints which will stay with us forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very proud of what we have achieved during my tenure. Rugby has faced some significant challenges, but the club is well positioned to continue to be successful into the future, on and off the pitch, whilst remaining at the centre of our local community in Northampton.

“It has been a real team effort, and I have relied on the support of the club’s owners, board of directors, shareholders, partners, players, staff and supporters throughout my time here.

“I want to thank everyone at the club for their hard work, commitment, and capability which allowed us not only to top the Gallagher Premiership this season, but also to achieve record-breaking commercial results year after year.

“My family and I will remain very close to the club as fans, and I’m delighted to be staying on in some capacity at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens by remaining on the board as a non-executive director.