Craig's heading in the Wright direction with Saints and England Under-20s

Because not only do they have four extremely talented and experienced men vying for the No.2 shirt, they also have England's next big prospect in the position.

Craig Wright has made his way through the age groups and is now the starter for England Under-20s in the Six Nations.

He has showcased his combination of pace and power as England have beaten Italy and Wales in convincing fashion so far.

Craig Wright (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And Wright, who has recently been enjoying a loan spell at Bedford Blues, is certainly making good progress, having had some perfect players to learn from at Saints.

The club can currently call on Curtis Langdon, Sam Matavesi, Robbie Smith and Tom Cruse at hooker, and in years gone by, the black, green and gold have boasted England captain Dylan Hartley and Mike Haywood.

So Wright knows there are some good footsteps to follow in as he bids to make his way into the starting mix at Saints.

"We've got some big names: Curtis Langdon, Sam Matavesi, even Robbie Smith has had international honours,” Wright said.

"They're all brilliant players and they've all got aspects of their game that I try to feed off and try to implement in my game.

"They are great people to look up to and watch and it's really good.”

Wright cites double-winning Saints hooker Haywood, who retired last summer, as an inspiration and someone who has helped him along the formative stages of his journey at the Gardens.

"Mike was one of the first people I looked to and learned from,” Wright said. “I tried to develop my skills as a hooker by watching his set piece and bits and pieces.

"I spent last season with him, just getting to know each other and he was giving me feedback with my throwing.

"As he was coming to the end of his career, I was just starting mine.

"I'd definitely be happy to have his career, starting for Saints. I'd probably want more England opportunity than he had but his Saints career was really good.”

Wright made his Saints debut earlier this season, starting the Premiership Rugby Cup game at Ealing Trailfinders.

He has seen how others have emerged from the club’s Academy to become a first-team regular.

And he knows he is in the perfect place to allow him to blossom.

"It's really great, such an inclusive team so there's not much divide between the Academy and first team,” said the 19-year-old.

"We're always getting constant feedback from each other and we're interlinked.

"It's a great environment to be a part of.”

For now though, Wright’s focus is on country rather than club as he looks to help England back up their wins against Italy and Wales against Scotland tonight (kick-off 7.15pm).

And he is loving life as part of the Red Rose setup.

"It's going really well,” Wright said. "Since I was younger, I've had to fight my way in and prove I can be suited to the squad and now I'm building relationships and moving our pack forward.