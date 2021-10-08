Consistency key for Saints scrum-half Mitchell

Alex Mitchell

But the scrum-half has been happy with how things have gone so far this season, having helped his side to claim three wins from as many matches at the start of the new Gallagher Premiership campaign.

Mitchell has shown flashes of brilliance during wins against Gloucester, Exeter and London Irish.

And he will now aim to propel Saints past Wasps at the CBS Arena on Sunday.

"I've enjoyed the last three weeks, putting in better consistent performances, nothing too amazing, nothing too dreadful," Mitchell said.

"I'm just trying to get back to my best and put performances week in, week out.

"That consistency is a big thing for me and I'm slowly getting there.

"I've got a pretty good all round game and it's about trying to get the team to tick and being a threat around the breakdown.

"It's great having our two 10s outside of me, and they're both very loud 10s.

"Biggs (Dan Biggar) is a fantastic leader and it makes my job so easy, working with him and Jimmy (James Grayson).

"At the start of the season you want to get all the victories you can - and three from three is obviously a fantastic start for us.

"We're really happy with our results and the good thing is that we know we can get better even though we're still getting the results on the pitch so that's good to see."

Saints had some tough times during 2020, enduring a horrible run of form.

But Mitchell believes that has only made this squad stronger during 2021.

"The experiences obviously help and we've all been through games that have gone either way so that is helping us now," said the 24-year-old.

"We have actually worked a lot this year on our tactical game and our last 10 minutes, which has shown in the past three weeks because they've all been tight games and we've come out on top.

"Hopefully that carries on for the rest of the season.

"We know there are so many little things that can change the outcome of a game and we know we need to focus on ourselves and the process and not be too caught up with players trying to fix it themselves.

"We know we're good enough to beat any side in this league so we don't overthink it too much.

"We've got a better winning mentality now because we know we've got such a good side - and now we're showing it.

"Hopefully we can push on now."

Saints will be desperate to maintain their 100 per cent start against Wasps this weekend.

And Mitchell said: "We're similar to Wasps because they like to throw the ball around and they've got a pretty electric back-line as well.

"It's going to be a really fun game, I hope.

"It's obviously tough to go to their place and get a result, as they showed against Bristol, but we know on our day we can beat anyone as well.