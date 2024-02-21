'Complete confidence of our board' - Saints coaches sign new contracts
Director of rugby Dowson and head coach Vesty led Saints to a Gallagher Premiership semi-final appearance last term in their first season at the helm.
And with the side going from strength to strength so far in 2023/24 – currently topping the league table and finishing the pool stage of the Investec Champions Cup unbeaten - the good news keeps coming as they have signed on for more at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
Craig, who looks after the lineout and defensive breakdown, has also extended his stay at Saints, meaning that with Matt Ferguson (scrum and breakdown) and Lee Radford (defence) both signing new deals last season, the club's coaching group is set for the foreseeable future.
“We’re absolutely delighted with this announcement,” said Darbon.
“When Chris Boyd first came to the club as director of rugby in 2018, we set about appointing a set of young, ambitious and high-potential coaches who we hoped would ultimately lead Saints for the long term.
“Seeing that succession plan come to fruition has been incredibly satisfying, with Phil and Sam moving into their senior roles with great success, James Craig also transitioning from the Academy set-up, and Matt Ferguson taking on more responsibility also over the last couple of years in looking after the breakdown as well as our scrum.
"Lee Radford has joined this season and clearly has been a fantastic addition to the coaching group.
“Phil, Sam and the coaching group have the complete confidence of our board to continue to lead Saints into the future – we look forward to seeing what they can achieve in the seasons ahead of us.”