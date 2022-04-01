Collins: Saints determined not to let season fizzle out

Tom Collins

The black, green and gold kept their Gallagher Premiership play-off hopes alive with a stunning 42-22 win at London Irish last Saturday.

That bonus-point success moved them above Irish in the standings and added fuel to the fire of the top-four bid.

And Saints know that they must beat Bristol Bears to maintain momentum and retain hope of a late title push.

“It’s another big game,” said Collins, who scored twice against London Irish last weekend.

“We’re focusing on this small block now.

“We know where we want to end up at the end of the season and these big games and small margins are going to be things we have to start winning.

“We want to end this season on a high.”

Bristol were narrowly beaten by Saracens at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday, seeing a potentially match-winning try ruled out for a forward pass.

And Collins said: “We know we can’t underestimate Bristol - they’re a tough team.

“I remember a few years ago you would go somewhere and think ‘here’s an easy win’ but now every team is a good team.

“We’ll work hard and try to end the season on a high.

“At the moment, we’re in control of our season and that’s a good thing.

“We want to keep control and stop the year fizzling out.