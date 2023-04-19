News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
40 minutes ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
2 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
3 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
3 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
5 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed

Collins 'ready for a new chapter' as his Saints exit is confirmed

Tom Collins says he is ‘ready for a new chapter’ after it was confirmed that he will be leaving Saints this summer.

By Tom Vickers
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

Life at the Gardens is all the 28-year-old has ever known as he came through the Saints Academy, making his first-team debut back in 2013.

He has gone on to score 48 tries in 144 appearances, playing his part in some of the most memorable wins in modern history.

He started when Saints beat Leinster in Dublin back in December 2013 and was again in from the off for the sensational Premiership play-off semi-final success against Leicester Tigers during the same double-winning season.

Tom Collins is leaving Saints this summerTom Collins is leaving Saints this summer
Tom Collins is leaving Saints this summer
Most Popular

Collins has continued to contend for a place in the matchday squad and he came off the bench against Saracens last Saturday.

But, strongly linked with a move to London Irish, the 28-year-old is ready to move on to the next stage of his career.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at the club, it’s been amazing for me and I’m very grateful to all the people I have played alongside and those who have enabled me to play rugby at the highest level,” said Collins.

“To represent my hometown club has always been very special; I grew up just down the road, playing at Old Northamptonians, and I came up through the Academy system with a lot of the players who are in the first team with me now.

"With my dad and grandad playing for the Cobblers as well, it’s been cool to emulate the way they represented the Town in a different sport.

“So, it’s definitely been a tough decision to move on, but I feel like I am ready for a fresh start somewhere new.

"I want to go somewhere else to prove that I can play consistently at the very top level.

“You don’t get too long in a professional rugby career to experience different places and environments.

"I have been at Saints for 10 years now, and I feel like I am ready for a new chapter.

“I will miss everyone – the boys, the backroom staff, the coaches, and of course the supporters who have been unbelievable to me – but I’m looking forward to a new challenge.”

Related topics:Gardens