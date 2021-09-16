'cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens' - Saints sign historic stadium naming rights agreement

Franklin's Gardens will be renamed 'cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens'

cinch, the UK’s fastest-growing online car marketplace, signed up to become one of Saints’ elite partners last year but has now penned a brand new deal which sees the innovative e-commerce scale-up commit to the club for another six years.

As well as immediately becoming Saints' official stadium naming rights partner, cinch become Saints’ principal partner as of the 2022/23 campaign with their logo taking pride of place on the front of Saints’ playing kit from 2022/23 onwards.

“We are absolutely delighted to grow our partnership with cinch, an innovative and rapidly-growing brand,” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“Over the last 18 months, we have navigated the most challenging period in the club’s history, so to have secured this genuinely transformational deal – which will underpin our commercial strategy moving forwards – is an incredibly significant moment for the club.

“cinch has committed to helping drive Northampton Saints forward for the long term, which we hope in turn, will create many more opportunities for growth on and off the pitch.

“We know that Franklin’s Gardens has a special place in the heart of all Saints supporters, so the decision to rename the stadium was one not taken lightly.

“But this was a fantastic opportunity for the club to progress our partnership with a forward-thinking, digital brand in cinch who share our ambition and already boast an impressive stable of partnerships with premium sporting organisations across the UK.

“While the name of the stadium will change, the essence of the ground of course remains the same, and we look forward to creating many more fantastic memories and chapters in our history with our supporters in the coming years.”

As part of their association with Saints, cinch has also supported the Northampton Saints Foundation in delivering its innovative social inclusion programmes, by supplying the charity with a brand-new minibus to transport students.

Outside of its partnership with the club, cinch is committed to supporting a number of grassroots sports clubs and initiatives in Northamptonshire, alongside the creation of over 1000 new jobs and an industry-leading academy for the training of highly skilled mechanics at the business’ new Rockingham and Corby locations.

Avril Palmer-Baunack, chairman of Constellation Automotive Group, cinch owners, said: “We are delighted to transform our partnership with Northampton Saints in the first stadium naming rights agreement in the club’s 141-year history.

"The team are firmly committed to reaching the top, and that drive matches ours as one of the fastest-growing brands in the UK.