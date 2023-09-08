Captaining England in World Cup opener 'a big honour' for Saints star Courtney Lawes

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 34-year-old will win his 101st cap for his country when he leads the team out at Stade de Marseille (ko 8pm), taking on the leadership role following the suspension of Owen Farrell.

And the big flanker admits it will be a proud moment.

"Leading the team in the opening game of a World Cup is huge for me," said Lawes, who is joined in the starting XV by Saints team-mate Alex Mitchell at scrum-half, with Lewis Ludlam on the bench.

Courtney Lawes is in good spirits as he prepares to lead England in their World Cup opener against Argentina on Saturday night (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"It really is a big honour and I just want to do my best, for the boys firstly and also for my family and the people at home supporting us.

"We’ve had a really good training week and we’re looking forward to the weekend."

England are going into the tournament on the crest of a slump following a disastrous build-up, which saw them lose three of their four warm-up games, including a first defeat at the hands of Fiji at Twickenham a fortnight ago.

The team's chances of claiming a second World Cup title been written off, with many tipping them to struggle against Argentina this weekend, but Lawes insists the squad is ready.

"We are in the thick of it and we are doing everything we can to make sure we are firing on all cylinders," said the Saints man.

"We feel the frustration as much as anybody but things feel like they're starting to fall into place."

And on the opening pool clash with the Pumas, Lawes added: "We’ve got to be defensively and physically sound against Argentina.

"We’ve got to match them up front and then play to our game plan to suit our strengths and give us plenty of opportunities to score tries.

"It’s going to be one hell of a spectacle, we’re going out all guns blazing and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got."

This is Lawes' fourth World Cup campaign with the Red Rose, and he admits it is going to be his last chance to get his hands on the Webb Ellis Trophy.

"I have unfinished business with the World Cup," said Lawes.

"This will be my last shot at winning a World Cup so I'm going to give it absolutely everything and I'm 100 per cent sure the boys are going to follow me.

"'The whole pack are going to need a big performance this weekend. We are up against another big pack but we have some extraordinary players. I am very confident in the boys around me."