Bristol Bears 31 Northampton Saints 23: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Tom Pearson impressed for Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

There was a mix of emotions when the final whistle sounded at Ashton Gate on Friday night.

Agony, that Saints had seen a conversion come back off the post to prevent them claiming a losing bonus point.

Frustration, that they couldn’t hammer home the 15-0 lead they took inside the opening 20 minutes of the match.

Intrigue, as they wondered what might have been had they not been without a laundry list of England stars.

And perhaps the overriding emotion for many: pride, as Saints reflected on an 80 minutes in which they had given their all, with so many young stars standing up to be counted.

There was Henry Pollock, producing an incredible performance at the age of just 19.

There was 20-year-old debutant George Makepeace-Cubitt, whose only previous league experience had come in National 1.

There was George Hendy, a more established player but still only 22, showing just how good he is becoming.

Saints added the likes of Craig Wright, Archie McParland and Jake Garside from the bench on a night that ended with their talented youngsters still scrapping for every blade of grass against a Bristol side once again showing their belief with ball in hand.

It was a valuable experience for these prodigious players and they will learn so much from this.

Though there is little time for such lessons to take place in the uber competitive Gallagher Premiership and for Saints, there is now plenty of ground to make up in the pursuit of the top four.

They have been hit hard by absences this season – and opposition sides have taken advantage.

Saints have lost all three away games, though those matches have come against the current top three: Bath, Leicester Tigers and Bristol.

And Phil Dowson’s men will desperately need the kind of hot streak they enjoyed last winter when they return to league action late next month and beyond.

That will depend on good fortune - Saints badly need some luck on the injury front - and the fixture calendar.

Because who you play and when is so key in a league with just 18 games.

Leicester bagged a bonus-point win at Saracens on Saturday, making hay while the home side’s England men were enjoying the Girona sunshine.

Would Tigers have won at StoneX Stadium without the farcical training camp absences? It seems more unlikely, but, to their immense credit, they took their chance.

Saints benefitted in a different way last season as they hosted Newcastle Falcons in January in a fixture that the England men couldn't play.

The Falcons didn't win a single league match last season so going up against them at the Gardens rather than taking on far stronger opposition helped Saints navigate that round of Premiership action and emerge with the bonus-point win they wanted.

And that is what this league is all about.

Sometimes things fall into place, as Saints experienced late last season with their availability so strong as they were regularly able to field the likes of Courtney Lawes, Burger Odendaal and Alex Mitchell.

None of those key men have been involved at all this season, with Lawes having moved on and Odendaal and Mitchell nursing injuries.

So Saints have had to do it the hard way, and they have done well to collect three key home wins.

However, life on the road is much tougher, and they have replicated last season in the fact they have taken no points at all from fixtures at Bath, Leicester and Bristol.

Now the reigning champions will need to run last season back again over the coming months as they bid to find a run of form that can catapult them back into contention.

It will be far from easy but this is a squad that has the ability to do it.

And they can now claim to have built even more depth with young players having really shown their ability at Ashton Gate.

It was a case of no points but plenty of promise.

But Saints know that when they return to Premiership action at home to Gloucester next month, wins will be all that matter as they bid to scale the league mountain again.

How they rated…

GEORGE HENDY - this display showed how far he has come at Saints as he was electric when he scored the opening try and he did some key defensive work at times... 7.5

JAMES RAMM - battled on after taking a knock during the second half and eventually got his reward with a late try... 7

TOM LITCHFIELD - the centre used his power on a few occasions as he gained some good ground for Saints... 7

RORY HUTCHINSON - provided one of the best try assists you will see with a break and sensational long pass as he continued his strong start to the season... 7.5

TOM SEABROOK - tried his best to make things happen and helped to prevent a try while also looking hungry with ball in hand... 6.5

GEORGE MAKEPEACE-CUBITT - a Saints debut for the young fly-half and he should be proud of his efforts against a team who applied plenty of pressure... 7

TOM JAMES - the scrum-half did well to steal the ball on one occasion and his box kicking helped Saints to get out, but a decision here or there didn't quite pay off... 6.5

TOM WEST - put Bristol tighthead Max Lahiff under pressure at scrum time and worked hard on his first Saints start... 7

CURTIS LANGDON - as energetic as ever, he thought he had scored a key first-half try but it was ruled to have been held up... 7

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS - the Scotland prop is a good man for Saints to be able to replace Trevor Davison with, and he did little wrong here... 6.5

TEMO MAYANAVANUA - showed his prowess at defensive lineouts as he got his hands on the ball to stop a Bristol surge during the first period and did okay overall... 6.5

ALEX COLES - a welcome return for the England ace as he skippered Saints and worked hard to try to get his team over the line... 7

JOSH KEMENY - was a nuisance for Bristol at lineout time and etched his name on the scoresheet thanks to fine work from Tom Pearson... 7.5

TOM PEARSON - didn't deserve to be on the losing side as he produced a big performance that included two fantastic try assists during the opening 20 minutes... 8

HENRY POLLOCK - another all-action performance from this incredible talent as he took the fight to Bristol time and again... 8

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

MANNY IYOGUN (for West 57) - a tough game to come into as Bristol were really bossing the second period, and there wasn't much the prop could do... 5.5

LUKE GREEN (for Millar Mills 57) - did his best to have an impact but Saints were well and truly in defensive mode when he came on... 5.5

CHRON STAR MAN - Kalaveti Ravouvou (Bristol Bears)