Boyd 'thrilled' as Saints sign Fiji ace Lomani

Frank Lomani

Lomani will arrive in Northampton next month ahead of the start of the new Gallagher Premiership season.

He joins Saints from Melbourne Rebels, where he has built a reputation as a No.9 with superb footwork, classy delivery around the breakdown and an impressive all-round kicking game.

Lomani made his breakthrough in 2018, with a series of scintillating performances for the Fijian Drua in the Australian NRC earning him the competition’s player of the year award.

He also secured a call-up to play for the Barbarians in their 38-35 victory over Argentina at Twickenham.

After cementing his place in the Flying Fijians’ line-up throughout their 2019 Pacific Nations Cup campaign, Lomani started three matches at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He signed up with the Rebels in Melbourne, where he subsequently made 25 appearances in the Super Rugby competition.

And Boyd is now looking forward to welcoming him to Saints.

“We’re thrilled to sign a scrum-half of international quality in Frank," Boyd said.

“It’s really important to have strong competition for places across our whole squad, and we’re very confident Frank will bring a lot to the table within our young group of No.9s.

“He’s also a player who I am sure our supporters will enjoy watching.

"Frank plays the game with a smile on his face and is capable of creating opportunities from anywhere on the park.