Boyd: Saints' win against Bath was like a box of chocolates

Chris Boyd

But the Kiwi boss is happy with where his team now sit heading into the Champions Cup action during the next couple of weeks.

Saints scored six tries in a 40-19 success against Bath at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, with Juarno Augustus and Courtnall Skosan both doubling up.

Rory Hutchinson and Tommy Freeman were also on the scoresheet as Saints made it back-to-back bonus-point wins in the Gallagher Premiership, moving up to third in the process.

And Boyd said: "I'm happy with the five points but it was a bit like the old box of chocolates: some of it was good and some of it was atrocious. There was the odd sour lolly in there.

"The whole game was frustrating. The crowd were getting frustrated with how slow the set pieces were to get formed.

"I don't think Bath were in any particular hurry to play the game.

"We try to play the game with tempo but we were guilty of giving away penalties in that middle third that led to us conceding a couple of soft tries that we're pretty grumpy about.

"There's plenty of work to do.

"If people are going to score tries against you, you want them to have to earn them.

"We gave them let-outs through the middle third into or defensive area and it was too easy for them to score.

"It's an area of our game that we need to work on."

On Saints' current league position after nine games, six of which Saints have won, Boyd added: "We're happyish with where we are.

"We look back at a couple of performances and think we should have done better but when you're in a marathon, which the Premiership is, the best place to be is in the front pack.