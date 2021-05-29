Boyd: Returning Saints supporters helped us over the line

Tom Wood scored what proved to be the winning try for Saints

And the director of rugby believes the fans played their part in the 30-25 Gallagher Premiership victory against Wasps.

A Tom Wood try eventually proved decisive in a game of fine margins.

And it meant the majority of the 4,000 fans in attendance - Wasps did have a few backers - were able to celebrate at the final whistle.

"It's just such a pleasure (to have fans back)," Boyd said.

"The ground is like playing on a carpet - it's just a great ground to play on.

"The sun was out - that yellow thing was in the sky, and we haven't seen that for a while!

"It was warm and on top of that, to have close to 4,000 people in the house making noise again was just a different occasion.

"It reminded you of how much fun it is to come to the Gardens when it's rocking.

"I can't wait until we get a really big crowd here and we get stuck into it.

"I've missed it so much and the boys have missed it so much.

"It's just so good to have it back again, and the crowd really did help today."

Alex Waller, who was making his 300th Saints appearance, and Api Ratuniyarawa, who was reaching his 100, were able to mark their special day with a victory.