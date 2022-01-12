Boyd has 'fallen in love with Saints' but 'pull of family' was too strong to stay

Chris Boyd

But the Kiwi boss believes this summer is the right time for him to return home.

Boyd will move into an advisory role ahead of next season as Phil Dowson steps up to become director of rugby and Sam Vesty becomes head coach.

That succession plan has been in place since Boyd arrived from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes back in 2018.

And now it will come to fruition.

Boyd steered Saints to a top-four finish during his first season in charge, and he also won the Premiership Rugby Cup.

The black, green and gold have endured some difficult times since then, but they are currently fifth in the Gallagher Premiership.

And Boyd admits he would love to sign off with some silverware before he makes the move back to New Zealand to be closer to his family.

“I have absolutely loved my time in Northampton, but it’s time to return home,” said Boyd.

“Since our arrival in 2018, Linda and I have fallen in love with the club, the supporters and the county – Saints will always have a special place in our hearts.

“But the pull of family is too great to stay in Northampton beyond the end of this season. And while the thought of being closer to our children and grandchildren is hugely exciting, it is with heavy hearts that we leave the club.

“Phil and Sam are very talented coaches and thoroughly deserve their forthcoming appointments.

"Over the last three years, they have proved they have what it takes to lead a successful rugby club at this level; I have no doubt they are ready to make the step up.

“They will be well supported by Ian (Vass), Matt (Ferguson) and James (Craig), who all have bright futures ahead of them as coaches, and I will obviously still be contributing in my new role too.