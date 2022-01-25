Boyd can take charge of Saints at Sixways as suspension ends
Chris Boyd will be able to take charge of Saints at Sixways on Saturday after seeing his two-game suspension come to an end.
Boyd was unable to fulfil his typical matchday duties for the Champions Cup match against Ulster earlier this month after being hit with a ban by the RFU for comments made about referee Adam Leal after the defeat to Saracens on January 2.
And even though Saints were unable to face Racing 92 last Sunday due to a Covid-19 outbreak at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Boyd will not see his suspension carry over to this Saturday's Gallagher Premiership clash with Worcester Warriors.
That means forwards coach Phil Dowson and attack coach Sam Vesty can revert to their regular roles having stepped up in the absence of Boyd, who had to watch on from the Barwell Stand for the clash with Ulster.
Dowson and Vesty will be taking over from Boyd on a full-time basis next season, having been appointed director and rugby and head coach respectively ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
But from now until this season ends, Boyd will still be very much the man in charge at Saints.