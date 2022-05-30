Boyd and Lancaster salute retiring Saints legend Wood

Chris Boyd has loved working with Tom Wood

The 35-year-old has made 240 appearances for Saints, while racking up 50 caps for England.

Wood arrived in Northampton from Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2010 and has gone on to become one of the club's most important figures.

And Boyd, who became Saints boss in 2018, has loved working with the back row forward.

“In my tenure at Saints, Woody has brought a massive amount of experience and leadership quality to our group – not to mention giving 100 per cent every time he plays," Boyd said.

“You can’t overstate the contribution he’s made on the field, and if you look at his entire career in Northampton, there aren’t many people who have done more for the jersey in the history of the club.

“In any organisation – elite sport or otherwise – it is so important to have people within that are deeply, emotionally connected to that organisation.

“Woody’s that sort of guy; he’s been an incredible competitor and the ultimate team man, and I know everyone at Franklin’s Gardens wishes him the very best for his retirement.”

Wood appeared at two Rugby World Cups, captaining his country on three occasions, and helping England to Six Nations triumphs in 2011 and 2017.

And former Red Rose head coach Lancaster echoed Boyd's thoughts as he looked back on coaching Wood.

“It was a privilege to have coached Tom for a large part of his international career," Lancaster said.

“He was tough, uncompromising, and skilful and held himself and others to the highest of standards.

"I have particularly fond memories of his captaincy during the Argentina tour in 2013 where he was exceptional in leading a younger team and helping them achieve their potential.