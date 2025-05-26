Bordeaux prop Poirot cited for alleged throat grab on Saints star Pollock

Jefferson Poirot confronted Henry Pollock at full-time (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Union Bordeaux-Bègles prop Jefferson Poirot has been cited after it was alleged he had 'grasped the throat of Henry Pollock' after Saints' Investec Champions Cup final defeat in Cardiff on Saturday.

The EPCR statement, released on Monday evening, read: "EPCR has received a citing complaint against the Union Bordeaux-Bègles prop, Jefferson Poirot (No 1), following the Investec Champions Cup final match between Northampton Saints and Union Bordeaux-Bègles at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 24 May.

"Poirot is alleged to have committed an act contrary to good sportsmanship towards the Northampton Saints Number 8, Henry Pollock, shortly after the final whistle in contravention of Law 9.27; in that he is alleged to have grasped the throat of Henry Pollock in a way that was dangerous and had the potential to cause serious harm.

"The complaint was made by the match Citing Commissioner, Tim Lowry (Ireland).

"Law 9.27 A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.

"Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.27 carries the following sanction entry points for offending of this nature: Low-end – 4 week/matches; Mid-range – 8 weeks/matches; Top-end 12-52 weeks/matches.

"Simon Thomas (Wales, Chair), Marcello D’Orey (Portugal) and Val Toma (Romania) have been appointed as the independent Disciplinary Committee for the hearing, which will take place by video conference on Thursday 29 May."

In his post-match interview, Saints boss Phil Dowson said he was expecting action to be taken after Pollock was targeted following the final whistle at the Principality Stadium.

Dowson said: "There was a fracas at the end, there was foul play involved. I have been assured that the touch judge has seen it and will deal with it appropriately.

“Henry Pollock was particularly upset by it because I think it was uncalled for and out of order. He reacted, and the officials have told me that they will deal with it.”

Saints fly-half Fin Smith said: “They were after him (Pollock). I don’t think they liked him. He will be alright.

“I remember they (Bordeaux players) all sort of charged at him and were trying to get hold of him.

“I am surprised if you have just won a European Cup, the first thing you want to do is start a fight with a 20-year-old. I felt that was interesting.”

Pollock was seen signalling that he had been grabbed around the throat, seemingly by Poirot, and touch judge Andrea Piardi was later talking to the Saints back row forward while he was sat reflecting on the turf after his team's 28-20 defeat.

Saints were magnanimous in their defeat, with Dowson saying in his post-match interview: "First of all, credit to Bordeaux - it was a fantastic performance and we saw their quality across the pitch today so I hope they enjoy their celebrations."

But Bordeaux were not as classy during that after-party as two of their players, Tevita Tatafu and Matthieu Jalibert, and even head coach Yannick Bru, were pictured mocking Pollock's 'pulse check' try celebration, made famous after he scored against Leinster in the semi-final.

Tatafu has even been pictured holding up a card that read 'Pollock calma calma' while holding his own throat, seemingly referencing the incident involving Poirot.

Fly-half Jalibert explained in his post-match interview why he and his team-mates had taken issue with Pollock.

"I told him that he didn't know our club," Jalibert said. "They said some things in the press which we didn't really appreciate.

"They said that we were a club of mercenaries who are here for the money. I just told him that he doesn't know our history, where we came from and that he must respect all clubs.

"I know it is their way of preparing for matches, but they must have respect too."

However, there has been no evidence to support Jalibert’s claims that Pollock said anything disrespectful about Bordeaux.