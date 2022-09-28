Bittersweet Saints debut for two-try Ramm

The Australian back, who started in the 15 shirt, scored two tries on his Northampton debut as they took control of the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

But Irish, having been 19-0 down at half-time and 26-7 behind during the second half, roared back to claim a dramatic 28-26 success thanks to a last-gasp penalty try.

Ramm was obviously not happy with the result but he did admit it was great to be involved in the game having seen injuries hit after a successful pre-season campaign.

James Ramm

Advertisement

"It's tough to lose it but I'm happy to get through it injury free and get a good runaround," said the 24-year-old, who arrived at Saints from NSW Waratahs during the summer.

"I had a couple of little niggly injuries and you never want to start like that, especially at a new club, but I'm happy to get some minutes there.

"I felt like we played the first half how we wanted to. We executed our plays and we played in the right areas of the field.

"The way the Saints play is you're threatening from everywhere, which is a lovely style of rugby.

Advertisement

"The young lads did well for us and we had the youngest ever Saints player (Archie McParland) out there so that's massive for him, and he did well.

"Kudos to London Irish though - they stuck at it and got the five points."

Ramm is now setting his sights on some Premiership appearances, having missed the opening three league matches.

"Tuesday night was a step up from the pre-season games," Ramm said.

Advertisement

"We had quite a strong squad out there so we were able to step up and play like the Saints want to play in that first 40 minutes.

"I loved every minute.

"Playing in the Premiership is the goal and playing any rugby is enjoyable for me.

"It's a big move, coming over from Australia, so to start with an injury is tough.

Advertisement