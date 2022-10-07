Biggar to leave Saints next summer

The fly-half made the move to Northampton from Ospreys back in 2018, and he has since started all 68 of his appearances for the black, green and gold, racking up 605 points.

Biggar is one of Saints' two marquee players, but with the club only able to employ one next season, the 32-year-old will be moving on.

His next destination has yet to be announced.

Dan Biggar

Biggar's immediate focus will be on finishing his time at Saints on a high, having been unable to claim a major trophy with the club so far.

He has been part of two top-four finishes at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens while enjoying success on the international stage.

Biggar brought up his 100th Wales cap during the 2022 Six Nations, having been named his country’s captain for the first time early in the new year.