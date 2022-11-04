Biggar exits Saints to join Toulon on multi-year deal

The black, green and gold confirmed the move on Friday morning, stating that Biggar has departed 'at the fly-half's request'.

No details of the financial agreement were given by Saints, but the Chron understands a transfer fee was involved.

Biggar's departure came into effect at the start of November, but he is currently sidelined with a knee injury sustained during the win at Wasps on October 9.

Dan Biggar's final game for Saints came at Wasps on October 9

Saints fans will get the chance to say farewell to the popular Wales star either pre-match or at half-time of the Barbarians fixture at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on November 26.

Biggar is likely to make his way on to the field in a non-playing capacity so that supporters can show their appreciation for his efforts in the black, green and gold.

The 33-year-old played a total of 69 games, scoring 614 points after switching to Saints from Ospreys in the summer of 2018.

He helped the club to reach two Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-finals, while Saints also won the Premiership Rugby Cup during his stay in Northampton.

Advertisement

“Dan has been an exceptional servant to Northampton Saints; he is a player of proven international quality but has also been a leader within our group and he will be missed by the squad, staff and supporters here,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“While we’re losing him earlier than expected, we respect that he has been presented with a unique long-term opportunity in France and has made a decision with the future of his family in mind, so we did not want to stand in his way.

“Dan is a great man, and we wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

Saints’ CEO Mark Darbon added: “Given the circumstances – with Dan’s contract ending at the end of the season, his availability for the rest of the current campaign, the multi-year offer to Dan from Toulon which was contingent on him moving immediately, and the quality of the up-and-coming fly-halves already at the club – we wanted to be pragmatic when Dan approached us.

Advertisement

“Dan’s not just a world-class player, he’s also one of the nicest blokes you could meet.

"He’s someone who always did everything he could to help the club, on and off the pitch. So, we’ll miss him, but he departs with our very best wishes.”