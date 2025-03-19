Big-game player Burger bidding to provide another late-season push for Saints

Burger Odendaal returned to action last month (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

As the trophy was lifted and the Champagne was sprayed at Twickenham back in June, a cloud hung over one of Saints' key players.

A special day, which saw the black, green and gold claim their first Gallagher Premiership title since 2014, was tainted somewhat for South African centre Burger Odendaal.

Odendaal had played a huge part in helping Saints to reach the showpiece, but his final was cut short in brutal fashion.

He suffered a serious knee injury on 46 minutes, being replaced by George Hendy, who went on to set up the winning try for Alex Mitchell before claiming the man of the match prize.

And while he was so happy to see his side get the job done, Odendaal couldn't fully embrace the highs of the day as he dealt with a personal low.

"It's tough to explain because it was a massive celebration but it felt like I couldn't really celebrate it that much like the rest of the lads," Odendaal said.

"It was kind of hanging over me because I got this massive injury and I wasn't sure when I was getting surgery.”

Reflecting on the aftermath of the incident, Odendaal said: "I just remember being on the ground and the physios came rushing on. They were like 'stay still, we have to check your neck'.

"I was just like 'it's not my neck, it's my knee' - I knew it straight away. I just felt this burning sensation on my knee and knew straight away that something wasn't right."

Odendaal would require surgery on the knee problem, and he was on crutches at the open-top bus parade around Northampton.

He does say 'the bus tour was one of the best things I've experienced' but he then had a long recovery process ahead of him.

That recovery process finally reached its conclusion on March 1 as Odendaal made his long-awaited return to action in the Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final against Ealing Trailfinders.

And though the result didn't go Saints' way - they were beaten 43-26 at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens - Odendaal was just so happy to be on the field.

"It's been a really long time and I'm just so excited to be back," he said.

"I was happy to get 25 minutes against Ealing. The worst thing was that we lost that game and didn't have another game the following weekend because I just want to get match fit and play as much as possible.

"I'm so grateful to be back and luckily I can put it behind me now.

"The way the season has gone, it's basically a play-off game every single weekend so I'm just excited to be back on the pitch."

Odendaal experienced a similar situation last season as he missed the opening months of the campaign due to injury before returning to play a huge part in Saints' title triumph.

He scored a crucial try in the play-off semi-final win against Saracens and his raw power was such an asset to Phil Dowson's men.

"The boys are already giving me stick of just playing the big games because I missed the first part of the season last year as well," Odendaal said.

"I got my first game of last season on December 31 so hopefully I can get another good run-in this time and stay fit.

"There were so many games I can say were highlights last season but probably the semi-final against Sarries, getting that try, was a stand-out for me."

Saints boss Dowson has continually heaped praise on Odendaal for the way he has handled his injury setback.

The player has been hugely influential during his stay on the sidelines, playing a key role as Saints secured a memorable Investec Champions Cup win against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria back in December.

"I had to help around the planning because I'm from Pretoria and I know the area so that was brilliant," Odendaal said.

"I told Dows I would have loved to play the game because I've missed both the games we've played against the Bulls now.

"But for me, it was awesome that the club took me with them because it wasn't necessary for them to do that.

"It was something small that made a massive difference for me.

"I spent one week in Pretoria with the team and then had another week of rehab in Stellenbosch that the club organised for me.

"Luckily I had another week off for Christmas in South Africa so I got to spend some time with the family so that helped with my recovery.

"I was pretty much running around and joining the team at that stage but I was just hungry to get going again."

As well as being a tour guide, Odendaal has worked to help fellow injured team-mates deal with their own setbacks.

Robbie Smith and Sam Graham were both ruled out for the rest of the season earlier in this campaign.

And Odendaal said: "I see them every day in the gym and I know exactly what they're going through. I try to keep them motivated and keep their spirits high.

"It's not a good thing to have more than one (player injured) but at least they're not alone in the process because when I was injured I was basically the only one who was long term like that.

"I just try to keep them motivated."

As Smith and Graham continue their recovery process, Odendaal is now gearing up for a huge derby clash with Leicester Tigers at the Gardens on Friday night.

With seven league games to go, Saints are currently nine points behind fourth-placed Tigers in the Premiership standings.

And Odendaal said: “We spoke a lot this week about the opportunity we have.

“Everyone has written us off, no one thinks we still have a chance of making the play-offs so that's a massive thing for us.

“We're going in as underdogs for the rest of the season, no matter who we're playing against, and that can make us dangerous as well.

“The boys are really excited to get going and we know where we want to end up, but at the moment we just have to take it game by game.”