Belleau believes switch to Saints will take his game to the next level

Anthony Belleau (photo by GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Anthony Belleau believes his move to Saints will help him become a better player.

The 29-year-old will switch to Northampton from Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne this summer, helping to provide competition for England star Fin Smith at fly-half.

Belleau, who has won 12 caps for France, has plenty of pedigree, having played 81 times for Clermont after joining the club from Toulon.

Belleau’s first season in Clermont colours was a prolific one as his prowess from the tee was coupled with three tries to land him a 192-point haul across the term.

It was a trend that has continued in his time at the club and sees him set to round out three seasons at Clermont having scored almost 500 points, with more than 400 of them from the tee.

Before joining Clermont, the fly-half plied his trade at Toulon and spent eight seasons in the South of France, featuring 117 times and playing a large role as Toulon reached the European Challenge Cup final in 2022.

It was during his time at Toulon that Belleau made his first bow on the international stage, debuting for France against New Zealand in the 2017 autumn internationals and featuring 11 more times across two seasons, including four Six Nations appearances.

But now Belleau is looking to try something new, and he feels Saints is the ideal club for him.

“I’ve always had it in my mind that gaining experience outside of France was something I wanted to try,” Belleau said.

“I would always speak to the foreign players, to learn more about their culture and the way they see rugby. So, when this new chance at Saints came, I couldn’t wait to take it.

“The way Northampton play, their fast style of rugby is something that really appeals to me.

“I play in the Top14 – which is a tough competition – but I follow rugby everywhere in the world and I’m excited to play in a league like the Premiership.

“Getting into another rugby environment, learning new things and getting to work with the coaches at Saints is something I’m excited to do.

"I’m always looking to improve and there’s no better opportunity for me to do that than with Northampton.”

Saints supporters enjoyed a sneak preview of fly-half Belleau earlier this season as he started for Clermont at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens in an Investec Champions Cup quarter-final last month.

That day, the 29-year-old kicked three conversions and a penalty, and while the result went his soon-to-be side’s way rather than his own, Belleau was impressed with his future home.

He said: “That game was a hard one, but I remember as soon as Fin Smith hit the ball to kick off the game, I could hear the crowd behind me. I thought ‘oh this is a big game, the supporters are here and they’re making themselves heard’.

“I came to Northampton once before, in 2004 when I was eight years old. Agen played Northampton in the European Cup, and I came with my parents. I remember it well and I thought it was a good place.”