Bath will win very soon, says Saints attack coach Vesty

Sam Vesty

But the Saints attack coach is desperate for his side to avoid becoming that first at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Saints will come into the home clash on the back of a morale-boosting 36-20 win at Bristol Bears last weekend.

The black, green and gold bagged the full five Premiership points from that fixture as they turned on the power and style at Ashton Gate.

But they now host a Bath team who they have lost to in each of the past four meetings between the clubs.

And they are well aware that it won't be long before Bath, who have lost all nine of their games this season, eight of which have been in the league, get up and running in the current campaign.

"Bath are going to win very soon - there's no doubt about that," Vesty said.

"They've got a good quality set piece, they've got individuals who can hurt you all across the park and it will click for them.

"It is starting to look a lot better for them and they're going to win games of rugby.

"They are a good team and we'll see how it goes."

Bath were just edged out late on last Friday, losing 23-16 at home to Exeter Chiefs.

And with the signs of improvement in the opposition camp, Saints know they must get their own game right if they want to make it back-to-back wins.

"The most important thing is that we go after our standards," Vesty said.

"It doesn't matter who we're playing against, it's about us constantly pushing our standards in all areas of the game and that's what we judge ourselves on.