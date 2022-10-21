Bath v Northampton Saints: Tom Vickers' big match preview

Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: The Recreation Ground, Bath

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 3pm

James Grayson in action against Bath last season

Live television coverage: PRTV Live

Weather forecast: 17c, cloudy

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Butt; Worboys, Shreuder; Schoeman, Dunn (c), Coetzee; Attwood, Roux; Bayliss, Reid, de Carpentier.

Replacements: Annett, Cordwell, Rae, Lee-Warner, Hill, Carr-Smith, Searle, Ojomoh.

Saints: Furbank; Collins, Proctor, Dingwall, Sleightholme; Grayson, Mitchell; A Waller, Matavesi, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans; Coles, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Smith, Iyogun, Petch, Moon, Graham, James, Litchfield, Hendy.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, April 23, 2022: Bath 31 Saints 36 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom's preview: Though it seems being Masters of Chaos is very much in vogue right now, Saints must show they can be Masters of Control at The Rec this weekend.

Phil Dowson's side are heading back to the scene of their craziest win of the previous campaign.

Saints looked to be down and out as the game seemed to totally get away from them during the second half at Bath back in April.

But, somehow, they managed to pull the points from the flames, mounting one of the most memorable comebacks in their storied history.

Bath were 31-12 up going into the final 20 minutes of the match, but Saints refused to be denied, storming back to secure a stunning 36-31 success.

It became a theme of late last season, and one that has continued into this campaign.

Saints continue to keep their supporters on the edge of their seats, so often getting involved in games that end with thrills and spills.

However, this weekend, it is time for them to show they can assert their authority.

They will be up against a Bath side who have lost all six of their Gallagher Premiership games this season and who are without so many key players.

They are unable to call upon the likes of Beno Obano, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill and Ben Spencer, the scrum-half who causes Saints such problems every time he faces them.

Yes, Bath still have plenty of threats, namely talented centre Ollie Lawrence and powerhouse wing Joe Cokanasiga.

But if Saints, who have key men of their own missing, are to truly challenge for the title this season, they have to start to show that they can gain some control in games at home and away.

James Grayson will go up against another young fly-half, George Worboys, who will be making his Premiership debut for Bath.

And you feel Grayson and his team-mates have to show their maturity in this situation as they look to display that they have evolved with experience.

Of course, it could be another chaotic encounter, and Saints could win it.

But when you look at how the likes of Sale Sharks and Saracens are able to strangle sides at times, Saints must show they can follow suit.

If they continue to be involved in nervy conclusions, they are unlikely to come out on the right side of the result as many times as they desire, or require.

And this weekend they really need to make a statement with an 80-minute performance that is laced with mostly thrills and very few spills on their part.