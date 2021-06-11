Bath v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's season finale at The Rec

Tom Collins

Chris Boyd makes nine changes to the side narrowly beaten by Exeter Chiefs, with Nick Auterac, Mike Haywood, Paul Hill, Alex Moon, Alex Coles, Alex Mitchell, James Grayson, Fraser Dingwall and Tom Collins all coming in.

David Ribbans is suspended as he serves the first week of a three-week ban, while Dan Biggar is given the weekend off after picking up a mild pectoral problem against Exeter Chiefs last Sunday.

Ollie Sleightholme is ruled out due to concussion, while George Furbank and Teimana Harrison both remain sidelined with calf injuries.

The back row remains the same though, with Lewis Ludlam skippering Saints as he lines up alongside Courtney Lawes and Tom Wood once again.

Saints could hand young flanker Ollie Newman a debut from the bench.

Owen Franks (foot), Furbank (calf), Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi (Achilles), Harrison (calf), Nick Isiekwe (pectoral) and Sleightholme (concussion) make up the final injury list of the season.

Bath: De, Glanville, Watson, Joseph, Ojomoh, Cokanasiga; Priestland, B Spencer; Obano, du Toit, Judge; McNally, Ewels (c); Reid, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Doughty, Schoeman, Thomas, W Spencer, Mercer, Bayliss, Chudley, Bailey.

Saints: Freeman; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Mitchell; Auterac, Haywood, Hill; Coles, Moon; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Wood.