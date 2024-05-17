Bath v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at The Rec

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Pearson is ready to return from injury when Saints travel to Bath on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

The flanker, who has not featured since the win against Saracens on March 29, has been named on the bench for the Gallagher Premiership clash at The Rec.

Saints have made wholesale changes to their side, with Alex Waller, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison, Alex Moon, Alex Coles, Courtney Lawes, Juarno Augustus, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, George Hendy and George Furbank all rested.

But Phil Dowson is still able to name a strong side, with Lewis Ludlam returning from injury to skipper Saints from the back row.

Tom Pearson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rory Hutchinson, who has overcome a back problem, is another welcome returnee, having not played since the defeat at Bristol Bears on March 22.

Hutchinson starts at fly-half this weekend, with Burger Odendaal back in the starting 15 at centre alongside Tom Litchfield.

James Ramm has overcome the issue that kept him out last weekend, and he will start at full-back on Saturday.

The only players to keep their place in the starting line-up from last weekend's 90-0 win against Gloucester are Angus Scott-Young and Ollie Sleightholme.

Paul Hill will be on a bench that also includes the likes of Pearson, Archie McParland, Charlie Savala and Toby Thame.

Bath have made just one change to the team that won at Newcastle Falcons last weekend as Josh Bayliss starts at No.8 in place of Alfie Barbeary, who is among the replacements.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Muir; Russell, Spencer (c); Obano, Dunn, Du Toit; Roux, Ewels; Hill, Underhill, Bayliss.

Replacements: Annett, Schoeman, Stuart, Stooke, Barbeary, Schreuder, Bailey, Reid.

Saints: Ramm; Seabrook, Litchfield, Odendaal, Sleightholme; Hutchinson, James; Iyogun, S Matavesi, Millar Mills; Mayanavanua, Lockett; Scott-Young, Ludlam (c), Graham.