Barbarians coaching team for Saints clash revealed

Blackett, who was recently made redundant after Wasps went into administration, will be accompanied by ex-Leicester Tigers player and coach Geordan Murphy and former Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

They will take charge of a team that looks set to include Saints legends Tom Wood and Luther Burrell, along with former Wasps players Brad Shields and Dan Robson.

Saints are using the fixture to deliver some top-class entertainment for their fans in the absence of their previously-scheduled Premiership fixture against Worcester Warriors.

The loss of that league game will cost the club anywhere between £350,000 and £450,000, according to CEO Mark Darbon, meaning they have tried to find ways to fill some of that financial hole.

And it is hoped the game against the Barbarians will do that as it will be a historic fixture - Saints have never previously faced the BaaBaas - at the Gardens.

“The Barbarians are rugby’s version of the Harlem Globetrotters, wowing their crowds whenever they play, so we are absolutely thrilled to confirm this historic fixture for next month,” Darbon said.

“Worcester Warriors’ suspension from the Gallagher Premiership leaves a significant hole in our financial forecast, so the club has acted swiftly to arrange another top-class game of rugby for this date, and we’re delighted with the outcome.

“I’m sure all our supporters will agree that watching the BaaBaas in Northampton is an incredible opportunity, and we are grateful to everyone at Barbarian F.C. for their support in organising the match at short notice.

"We’re looking forward to playing our part in creating a fantastic spectacle at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.”