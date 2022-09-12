Australian aces impress in Saints' season opener

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Angus Scott-Young both impressed during the 29-22 Gallagher Premiership defeat at Sale Sharks on Sunday.

The pair were making their competitive debuts for the black, green and gold following their summer arrival from the Queensland Reds.

Salakaia-Loto announced himself on the Premiership stage with a huge collision with Sale skipper Ben Curry, and continued to power on at Salford Stadium.

Scott-Young was key to the largely solid lineout efforts while showing his class in open play.

And Saints boss Dowson said: "They were both abrasive and that's why we wanted them.

"They've both displayed that in the past for the Queensland Reds and on the international stage in the case of Salakaia-Loto.

"We knew what their capability was and they have adapted brilliantly into the environment.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

"The only disappointment I've got is that those guys didn't get a win in their first game."

Saints' summer signings will now set their sights on a first Northampton league victory when they host London Irish on Saturday.

And Dowson added: "It would have been nice to win on Sunday but the path is not going to be a simple one.

"We've got to make sure we take those lessons and build towards Saturday."