Augustus won't take a backward step after helping Saints to claim title glory

Juarno Augustus made a big impact off the bench at Bath last Friday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When Juarno Augustus gets hold of something, it's going to take some serious force to take it from him.

And the good news for Saints is that the big No.8 is so hungry to retain the Gallagher Premiership crown this season.

Augustus displayed that appetite last Friday as he produced a powerhouse cameo from the bench against Bath.

Despite not having been able to get any game time during pre-season due to a knee injury, he flew around the pitch desperately trying to make his mark.

And he showed, yet again, that he is not an easy man to stop.

"When I came over here, my goals were to get into the team, help the team improve and win a trophy," said Augustus, who arrived at Saints ahead of the 2021/22 season.

"We did that and we have put it behind us now because it's a new season and we have new players and new game plans.

"We start the season fresh and we've got the ability to do well this season, maybe go back to back.

"It's the focus for us to do it again this season and not to dwell on the past.

"We've won the Prem last season, we're champions and we've probably got a big target on our backs but we won't stand back because of that - it just gives us more fuel and energy."

On his return from the pre-season injury, Augustus said: "It was my first minutes after last season.

"I came back fit and healthy, did some work over the off-season and it went well but in the second half of the pre-season I did my knee.

"It was something uncommon and my knee just blew up. My patella got irritated and every time I went out and tried to run, my knee just filled up with fluid.

"They had to pull me out for a couple of weeks so I couldn't do training with the team and I missed the two pre-season games.

"They didn't want to let me come back early to play Leinster so they gave me another week to prepare myself.

"It was good to get back training with the boys because if you're injured you're just on your own most of the time.

"It was nice playing 30 minutes against Bath go get myself going again.

"I was unlucky with my knee but I'm ready to go now.

"My knee is still a bit swollen but we're taking care of it and after training I get into the ice bath and get the massage from the physios.

"I'll do extra bits so it doesn't swell up again.

"I'm good to go and it doesn't bother me when I play.

"The main thing is to manage myself and not to go out and just be mad, running around and doing silly stuff.

"I'm trying to do the best I can to be out there on the field with the boys."

Augustus is a key figure for Saints, with his physicality so often through the roof.

He gives the team real go-forward, pushing them all the way to a first Premiership title in 10 years last season.

"I think I've grown a fair bit in my game and off field as well," said Augustus, reflecting on his Saints journey so far.

"I came over here alone at first so I had to adapt.

"On the field as well, the coaches are always willing to help you and this is an environment of boys growing.

"I think I've grown a bit and evolved my game.

"I'm happy I made the decision to come here.

"It's a nice bunch of boys, everyone has their door open for you to talk to them. It's a tight group.

"I've got my Mrs over here now so I'm happy and I wouldn't change it for anything."

Augustus has become a popular figure at the Gardens as his thunderous performances often make him stand out.

And when asked about the affection he gets from the Saints supporters, he said: "As a player, you like the backing of the fans.

"Most of the fans, they back me, and I like that from them.

"I'll go out there when I get picked and try to show the fans that when they back me, I'll do the work for them."

Now Augustus is setting his sights on helping Saints to bounce back quickly from their 38-16 defeat at Bath as he targets victory at home to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

"Last Friday was frustrating but the result is what it is," Augustus said.

"I just think it was all in our hands and they are fixable mistakes.

"We gave away penalties off kicks, not retreating back and then just the bounce of the ball went their way.

"For us, it's stuff we can work on.

"It's our first game so we know what we need to do going into the next game.

"It's nothing to worry about and we'll see if we can fix those mistakes going into the game this week."