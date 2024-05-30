Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fin Smith has thanked his Saints team-mates and coaches after being named RPA men’s players’ player of the year.

The talented fly-half polled the greatest number of votes from his fellow professionals to claim the most prestigious award in the English game, capping a brilliant year for the 22-year-old.

Smith has had a sensational season for the table-topping Saints, helping them qualify for a home Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final against Saracens on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has scored 235 points for the club this season and is also second in the Premiership Rugby top points scorer charts, only beaten by Exeter Chiefs centre Henry Slade.

Fin Smith was the big winner at Wednesday night's awards do (photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Smith was named in the Gallagher Premiership team of the season and he has also impressed on the international stage, making his international debut for England in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations earlier this year.

The Saints star beat team-mates Trevor Davison and Courtney Lawes as well as Bath fly-half Finn Russell and Saracens flanker Ben Earl to the big RPA accolade.

And Smith said: “Winning this award is an immense honour, especially because it was voted on by all the players and teams I've competed against, which makes it even more meaningful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am extremely proud of this achievement, so I just want to say a huge thank you to my team-mates and coaches at Northampton who have helped me get this accolade.”

Also receiving recognition on Wednesday night were Alex Waller, Ethan Waller and Lawes.

Lawes was inducted into the RPA Hall of Fame.

And the Saints forward said: “It’s an unbelievable honour to have my career recognised in this way.

"I never expected to be able to have such a career where people would look on my involvement in rugby with such fond memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is honestly what all players dream of and for this I am immensely grateful.

"I want to say thank you to all my peers for this recognition and to all those people along the way who have helped to make this a possibility for me.”

Alex Waller was awarded the RPA special merit award, recognising his stellar Saints career, which comes to an end this summer.

And he said: "I'm truly honoured to receive this award and thank the RPA players' board for their nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've made some wonderful memories playing for Northampton, and I'm grateful to all my teammates and my family for their support.”

Ethan Waller was one of the winners of the Vodafone Business Gain Line award along with GJ Van Velze, Richard Capstick and Shona Campbell.

Waller said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to receive the Gain Line award.

"I’ve spent most of my career actively pursuing things outside of rugby and to be recognised for that is brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s so important for players to get out of the rugby bubble and experience as much as they can whilst they’re playing because when inspiration strikes, like it did with the Butchers Yard, you can grasp those opportunities and make the most of them.