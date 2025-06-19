'An easy decision' - Saints back Seabrook signs for Worcester Warriors

Tom Seabrook has signed for Worcester Warriors (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints back Tom Seabrook is joining Worcester Warriors, labelling the move ‘an incredible opportunity’.

Seabook's deal at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens ends this summer and he will now be plying his trade in Champ Rugby next season.

The 26-year-old joined Saints from Gloucester two years ago and he was regularly on the scoresheet during his time in Northampton.

He had been expected to sign for Leicester Tigers following the expiration of his contract, but instead he will join ambitious Worcester in England's second tier.

Seabrook, who scored a memorable hat-trick for Saints against Munster in January, will link up with Jake Garside, who is also on his way to Sixways to be part of the Warriors project.

Seabrook said: “Once I heard about the re-emergence of Worcester Warriors, I knew it would be an incredible opportunity for anyone lucky enough to represent the club.

"When Matt (Everard) approached me, it was an easy decision, and I hope to play a big part in getting them back to where they belong.”

Worcester head coach Matt Everard said: "Tom is a very exciting talent to be joining Worcester Warriors.

"Tom is one of those players who have been performing at a high level in the Premiership and Champions Cup for a long time. Yet he is still 26 years old.

"Tom is a brilliant character in a team setting - he will be invaluable in creating a tight group.”