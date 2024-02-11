'All a bit of a blur' - Saints centre Dingwall reflects on special Twickenham try

Fraser Dingwall scored for England at Twickenham (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Dingwall scored what proved to be a crucial try in his second England appearance, and his first at Twickenham.

The centre dived over in the corner to pull England back to a point behind Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Ford missed the conversion but was able to slot a penalty later in the match to earn the Red Rose a gritty 16-14 Guinness Six Nations win.

It was a second victory in succession for England and Dingwall, who made his international debut against Italy last weekend.

And the try he scored against Wales was a truly special experience for the 24-year-old.

“Essentially the forwards were battering the door down and created space, so we as backs just had to pick it off,” Dingwall said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just managed to put myself on the edge. I kept Elliot Daly inside me knowing the ball would end up with me and I could hopefully get the score.

“It’s all a bit of a blur but the emotions that ran through me after were crazy – everything came out of me."

Dingwall wasn't the only Saints player involved against Wales as Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman also started and Alex Coles came off the bench.

Wales had led for long periods at Twickenham, but ultimately it was England who prevailed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We actually did a lot right in the first 10 minutes and then momentum swung against us and we didn’t really get anything," Dingwall said.

“We put on the pitch what we wanted, we just didn’t get the outcomes and that’s what frustrated us.

“We stuck at how we wanted to play and then the rewards started to come our way and we were able to turn that into points.”

England have next weekend off before travelling to take on Scotland on February 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This result against Wales will give us a massive boost because it shows that if we put on to the pitch what we want, then we can beat teams,” Dingwall said.

“In the first half, we didn’t get the outcomes but we stuck at it, so we can go into each game with that intent to stick at what we want to do and knowing that if we do that, we’ll be okay.”

Meanwhile, four Saints players started for England Under-20s as they beat their Wales counterparts 28-7 at Bath’s Recreation Ground on Friday night.

Craig Wright, Archie McParland, Henry Pollock and Toby Cousins were all in the first 15.