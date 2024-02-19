Agbenu at the double but Saints Under-18s suffer final agony against Bath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​For the third year in succession, Saints reached the final of the Premiership Rugby Under-18s Academy League.

They had lost on the previous two occasions, first to Bristol Bears at Sixways and then to London Irish at StoneX Stadium.

But they headed to Kingsholm hoping to make it third time lucky against Bath.

And Saints looked to be finally set to lift the silverware when they moved into a 33-26 lead late on.

However, Bath responded with a drop goal and then, in the final seconds, a try, to secure a dramatic 34-33 success.

Saints had gone down to 14 men inside a minute as winger Rafe Witheat was sent to the sin bin.

Bath made the most of their advantage, scoring through Connor Treacy.

Ben Agbenu (picture: Claire Jones/RedHatPhoto.com)

But Saints pieced together a special score, finished by Edoardo Todaro before Bath retook the lead thanks to an effort from Julian Nunn.

Theo Malik added a third for Bath, but Billy Pasco scored from the kick-off to reduce the deficit and Louis Haley converted from to leave Saints seven points down at the break.

Kieran Perkins dotted down seven minutes into the second half, with Haley’s conversion levelling things up.