Academy League schedule set as Saints bid to claim title again

Saints claimed title glory at Kingsholm back in February (picture: Andrew Fosker for Premiership Rugby)

PREM Rugby have confirmed the fixture schedule for the 2025/26 U18 Academy League, with Saints kicking off their campaign at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens against Exeter Chiefs.

Head coach Charlie Reed led Northampton to the title in February, beating Bath 31-14 at Kingsholm after the boys in black, green and gold reached their fourth consecutive final.

In a newly-structured PREM Rugby U18 Academy League, Saints start the competition in August and will play every round as double-header clashes with Saints’ Under-17s side.

The league begins with a clash against Exeter on Friday, August 15 on Pitch 2 at the Gardens (kick-off 1.30pm), followed by an encounter against Gloucester on Thursday, August 21 at Hartpury College (kick-off 1pm).

One final home game in 2025 awaits in Round 3 when Sale Sharks come to town.

The league picks up again in January with back-to-back away trips first up for Saints, to Leicester on the weekend of January 3 before a trip to Newcastle the following weekend.

Saints’ final clash in January sees them take on Saracens at Shelford Rugby Club.

Saints face Harlequins at home in the first weekend of February, before a rematch of last season’s final awaits in Round 8 when Bath make the trip to Northampton.

The boys in black, green and gold play their final home match in Round 9, welcoming Bristol Bears on the weekend of February 14.

The season will be then rounded off with Academy finals day on February 21/22.

For Saints’ Under-18s head coach Reed, this season is all about the chance for the players to represent the club.

Reed said: “It’s a brilliant opportunity for these young lads and it’s something that they all want to achieve. That starts from how well they perform at their schools and their clubs.

“The league is massive for development; allowing players to know what pressure feels like and allow them to perform.

“We’re not a coaching group that applies pressure through demanding results. Our aim is to try to get the best out of the individual both on and off the pitch. It’s about learning as you go and improving in each training session and game.

“Last season, winning the Academy League was a great ride and a really good journey with all those boys. But what got us over the line was a great sense of cohesion that we had built within the squad.

“We’re excited to get going with this new season. There’s a new structure this year which provides a great opportunity for lots of players to pull on a shirt.

“For the first couple of games we’ll be without our England players and a few others will be on school tours, so that will be a chance for a lot of players to step up and further their development within the squad.”

Saints U18s 2025/26 fixtures

Round 1: Saints vs Exeter Chiefs – Friday, August 15 (kick-off 1:30pm) – Pitch 2, cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens

Round 2: Gloucester Rugby vs Saints – Thursday, August 21 (kick-off 1pm) – Hartpury College

Round 3: Saints vs Sale Sharks, Saturday, October 25 (kick-off: TBC) – venue TBC

Round 4: Leicester Tigers vs Saints, January 2/3/4 2026 (kick-off TBC) – venue TBC

Round 5: Newcastle Falcons vs Saints, January 10/11 2026 (kick-off TBC) – venue TBC

Round 6: Saracens vs Saints, January 24/25 2026 (kick-off TBC) – Shelford Rugby Club

Round 7: Harlequins vs Saints, weekend February 1 (kick-off TBC) – venue TBC

Round 8: Saints vs Bath Rugby, February 7/8 (kick-off TBC) – venue TBC

Round 9: Saints vs Bristol Bears, February 14/15 (kick-off TBC) – venue TBC

Academy Finals Day: February 21/22 (kick-off TBC) – venue TBC