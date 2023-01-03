'A whole different beast' - Saints star Ramm ready for tough Exeter test

Saints were able to see off the Chiefs at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens in November, securing a gritty 26-19 success.

But Ramm, who scored two tries in the 46-17 New Year's Day win against Harlequins, knows it is only going to get tougher as his team take to the field away from home.

Advertisement

“We put on a good performance here when we played them but it's a whole different beast going down there, not that I've done it before, but I've heard,” Ramm said.

“We need to take the momentum from the win against Harlequins, definitely.

“That win was what we wanted to start our 2023 off - and we couldn't have asked for more.

Advertisement

“It's a great performance from the team.

“We put a massive focus on this next block on our defence.

Advertisement

James Ramm

“Everyone knows that Saints is a team with real attacking flair, but this block is really about defence.

Advertisement

“It's good to see that when we put a focus on something and when we're really able to highlight something, we're able to go out there and put it on the field.”

Ramm arrived from Australia last summer, joining Saints from NSW Waratahs.

Advertisement

And he has gone on to establish himself as a key member of the squad, scoring six tries in nine appearances so far.

He has loved life at Saints, and is even learning to enjoy the inclement weather!

Advertisement

"It's very, very different to what I'm used to!” Ramm said.

"It was about 10 degrees at the start of the game on Sunday, sunny, nice, but then it starting haling.

Advertisement

"But I was loving it out there!

"Those sorts of games are why you play rugby!

Advertisement

"As a player, I need a bit of continuity and I have had a couple of seasons interrupted by injury so I haven't been able to get that flow.