'A very special group' - Dowson pays tribute to eight departing Saints players

Joel Matavesi (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have confirmed that Callum Braley, Joel Matavesi, Kayde Sylvester, Geordie Irvine, George Patten, Aston Gradwick-Light, Matthew Arden and Nick Tarr will leave the club this summer.

The group have 47 appearances between them in black, green and gold and will move on to pastures new this summer.

“This is always a difficult time of year for our squad, as a number of players within our group will depart at the end of the season,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This group of players is very special. We always speak about the importance of the contribution of the whole squad to our performances.

“All the players want to play, but every member of the squad has had a Saints-first attitude throughout the season.

“As a coaching group we couldn’t be prouder of these players and the efforts they have put in during their time as Saints men.”

All of the club’s departing players, including the likes of Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam, will be recognised after this Saturday’s game against Gloucester as part of the annual leavers’ ceremony following the final home match of the season.

CALLUM BRALEY (Saint #2060, 15 apps, 15 points)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italy international scrum-half Braley joined Saints from Benetton Rugby ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Bristol-born half-back arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens with plenty of Premiership pedigree having made more than 100 appearances for Gloucester between 2014 and 2020.

Having qualified for the Azzurri through his grandfather, Braley made 15 Test appearances between 2019 and 2022 – including at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Braley’s debut for Saints came against London Irish in September 2022, and his first of three tries for the club came in the home victory over Sale Sharks in February 2023. He followed that up with a try the following week in another high-scoring win, this time against Gloucester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His last outing for the black, green and gold was the exhibition match with DHL Stormers in March.

JOEL MATAVESI (Saint #2046, 10 apps, 22 points)

The younger brother of Saints hooker Sam, Joel made his Saints debut in March 2022 against Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup while on a short-term trial with the club.

This was later made into a permanent deal and the inside centre (who can also cover fly-half) would go on to make five appearances in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring a try against Saracens in October 2022 and kicking four conversions and a penalty to help sink Newcastle Falcons in November 2022.

The former Ospreys and Redruth back made his Gallagher Premiership debut for Saints – in what proved be his only league outing for the club – when emerged from the bench in this season’s crucial victory over Newcastle Falcons in January 2024.

KAYDE SYLVESTER (Saint #2039, 7 apps, 5 points)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylvester’s aerial skills and athleticism for the Under-18s in 2019/20 season saw the back row earn a full-time position at Saints for the 2020/21 season onwards.

His debut for the club came as an openside flanker in the Premiership Rugby Cup home loss to London Irish in November 2021. Five more appearances followed in the 2022/23 campaign, and Sylvester scored his maiden try in the 49-29 victory over Harlequins in October 2022.

The former Bedford School and Cambridge RFC player – who has spent time on loan at Loughborough Students and Bedford Blues during his time at Saints – made one replacement appearance this season against Ealing Trailfinders in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

GEORDIE IRVINE (Saint #2044, 7 apps, 5 points)

Former England Under-18s and Under-20s forward Irvine made his Saints debut when he packed down at No.8 to face Newcastle Falcons in March 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being scouted as a teenager, he joined the club’s Senior Academy ahead of the 2021/22 season and made four appearances in that campaign.

Irvine scored a key try in the 31-28 Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park in November 2022, and made one substitute appearance during the current season.

The 20-year-old has continued his rugby development during his time at Saints while on loan at the likes of Cambridge, Leicester Lions and Bedford Blues.

GEORGE PATTEN (Saint #2047, 4 apps)

Front row forward Patten spent the bulk of the current campaign on loan at Hinckley, playing 15 times in National League 2 West. He also played twice for Bedford Blues in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prop joined Saints on a full-time basis ahead of the 2022/23 season having made his debut for the black, green and gold off the bench away to Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup in March 2022.

Patten’s most recent run-out for Saints was against Harlequins in the same competition in October 2022. During the 2022/23 season, he also spent time out on loan at Loughborough Students.

ASTON GRADWICK-LIGHT (Saint #2068, 3 apps)

Hooker Gradwick-Light signed his first professional contract with Saints in April 2022 and made his debut from the bench against London Irish in September 2022. He would start the Premiership Rugby Cup games that followed against Saracens and Harlequins.

The 20-year-old joined the Junior Academy as part of the Under-13s Developing Player Programme in Suffolk and three years later transitioned from prop to hooker under the guidance of James Craig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gradwick-Light has featured for Bedford Blues, Birmingham Moseley, Leicester Lions and Hinckley during his time with Saints.

MATTHEW ARDEN (Saint #2077, 1 app)

Arden has spent six years in the Saints set-up having joined the Academy when he was 14, after progressing through the age groups at Oundle RFC and Stamford School.

The fly-half went on to represent England at Under-18s level, and made his Saints debut as a replacement in the Premiership Rugby Cup loss to Ealing Trailfinders in September 2023.

The 20-year-old has gained more senior rugby experience during loan spells at Championship clubs Bedford Blues and Nottingham.

NICK TARR (0 apps)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Johannesburg-born forward has spent the majority of the 2023/24 season on loan at Hinckley, where he made 18 appearances – 15 in National League Two and three in the Midlands divisions for the club’s second team.

Tighthead prop Tarr first signed a professional contract with Saints in April 2022, and was part of the club’s Under-18s side that reached the final of Premiership Rugby’s Academy League during the 2021/22 campaign.