'A really tough decision' - Temo explains why he is leaving Saints this summer
The influential Fiji lock will join Super Rugby side Fijian Drua as he finally gets the chance to play professional rugby in his homeland.
Mayanavanua will be a big loss for Saints as he has had a huge impact since joining the club from Lyon in 2023.
He has made 35 appearances for the black, green and gold so far, securing Gallagher Premiership glory last season.
And he said: “It has been a blessing for me and family to be at Saints.
“From the very start, and even before I came over, the way they looked after my wife and son to get them settled in was so special.
“I felt a really good buzz from the first day. Everyone made me feel like it was home and that it was a special group.
"Going onto win the Premiership last season speaks volumes about that, and now progressing to the Investec Champions Cup Final echoes that too.
“But I have been away from Fiji for nearly eight years, and for my wife it has been six. It really hit me when we went home recently, and were surrounded by family especially seeing my son with his cousins.
“Before, us boys from the islands had to go abroad to play as there was no career path for us. Now there is a professional team in Fiji, we have that option.
“Saints are always going to have a special place in my heart. It has been a really tough decision to make, we have really loved our time here in Northampton.
“The supporters, especially, have made us feel so welcome and that has made it so hard to choose whether to go home or stay.
“Winning the Premiership was a career highlight for me, it’s not something I ever thought I would achieve.
"I arrived having won the Challenge Cup with Lyon and didn’t know I’d have more success with Saints.
"I really got a taste for it, and I’m determined to see us enjoy more success before I sign off.”
